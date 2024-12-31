NEET-UG 2025 official syllabus OUT | Check details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the syllabus for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025.

According to the notification, the syllabus has been finalised and approved by the National Medical Commission (NMC), and the examination will strictly adhere to this framework, as reported by News18.

The NTA stated in its public notice, “This public notice is issued to clarify that NTA will conduct the NEET (UG) 2025 examination strictly based on the syllabus as finalized and notified by NMC.”

Follow these steps to access the official syllabus:

Visit the NTA website: Go to the official NTA website at nta.ac.in. Locate the syllabus link: On the homepage, find and click on the link titled “Syllabus for NEET (UG) 2025 Examination – reg” under the “Latest @ NTA” section. Download the PDF: The syllabus will be displayed as a PDF. Download it to your device. Print for reference: For convenience, print the syllabus to refer to it during your preparation

The NTA is expected to start the application process for NEET-UG 2025 shortly. Once the details are finalised, they will be published on the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Aspirants are advised to regularly check the website for updates regarding registration and other exam-related announcements.