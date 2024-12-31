MPPSC State Service Main Exam 2023 results OUT | Check Now

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced the results of the State Service Main Examination (SSE) 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their MPPSC Main Exam 2023 results on the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC result PDF lists the roll numbers of candidates who have been selected for the interview round. A total of 800 candidates passed the written exam, with 659 qualifying for 204 positions under Part A. These candidates will now proceed to the interview stage for final selection.

The examination, held from March 11 to March 16, 2024, aimed to fill 229 vacancies, according to a report by The Telegraph.

H ow to Check MPPSC Main Exam Result 2023:

Visit the official MPPSC website: mppsc.mp.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab. Locate the link labelled ‘Written Exam Result (Main), Dated 30/12/2024’ under the ‘State Service Examination 2023’ section and click it. The MPPSC Main Exam Result 2023 PDF will open on your screen. Search for your roll number in the PDF. Download and save the result PDF for future reference.



Candidates who have qualified must submit certified or self-attested photocopies of their certificates to the MPPSC office by January 20, 2025. These documents should include the candidate's name, serial number, page number, and the total number of annexure pages.

For those unable to meet the original deadline, documents may be submitted in person at the commission's office within the following extended deadlines, subject to a late fee:

January 21, 2025 – January 27, 2025 (first 5 working days after the deadline): Late fee of INR 3,000.

January 28, 2025 – February 3, 2025 (next 10 working days): Late fee of INR 25,000