MPESB begins application process for 1,170 vacancies in Group 5 Recruitment 2024; Apply Now

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has officially opened the application process for the Group 5 Recruitment Exam 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,170 vacancies across various positions, including staff nurses, paramedical staff, and other Group 5 roles, according to News18.

Interested candidates can submit their applications on the official MPESB website — esb.mp.gov.in.

The deadline to submit applications for the MPESB Group 5 Recruitment Exam 2024 is January 13, 2025. Candidates will also have the opportunity to make corrections to their application forms between December 30, 2024, and January 18, 2025.

General category candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 500. Candidates from Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST) are required to pay an application fee of Rs 250.

Additionally, candidates applying through kiosks will need to pay a Rs 60 portal fee on the MP Online portal. Registered citizen users filling out the form through kiosks will have to pay a reduced portal fee of Rs 20, as per the official notification.

The MPESB Group 5 Recruitment Exam 2024 will take place on February 15, 2025, in two sessions.

Key dates for MPESB Group 5 Recruitment 2024:

Application process begins: December 30, 2024

Last date to apply: January 13, 2025

Application correction window: December 30, 2024 – January 18, 2025