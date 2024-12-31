Look out for this rising cricket star | 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre becomes youngest player to score 150-plus runs in men’s List A cricket

Mumbai’s rising cricket star, 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre, has etched his name in the record books, becoming the youngest player to score 150-plus runs in men’s List A cricket.

Mhatre achieved this remarkable feat during Vijay Hazare Trophy clash against Nagaland today, Tuesday, December 31, surpassing the previous record held by fellow Mumbaikar Yashasvi Jaiswal, said an article by ESPN.

Mhatre’s innings was nothing short of sensational — he smashed 11 sixes and 15 fours in a whirlwind knock of 181 off just 117 balls, propelling Mumbai to a towering total of 403 for 7 in their 50 overs.

Mhatre, who debuted for Mumbai earlier this season, has quickly established himself as a vital player across formats. He was part of the Irani Cup-winning Mumbai side that ended a 27-year drought by defeating Rest of India in October.

In his Ranji Trophy debut, he impressed with a brisk 71-ball 52, though Mumbai lost their opener to Baroda.

Having missed Mumbai’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title win, Mhatre began the Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign with an explosive 78 against Karnataka in a high-scoring game. His record-breaking innings against Nagaland has further cemented his status as one of India’s brightest young talents.

With his powerful hitting and consistent performances, Ayush Mhatre is a name to watch in Indian cricket’s future.