Coimbatore: Parents request officers to take steps to mention 'On School Duty' on private vehicles

Parents requested the school education department and transport department to take steps to mention 'On School Duty' on private vehicles that carry students pick up and drop off to schools regularly on a rent basis.

Recently, the school education department released a guideline regarding children's safety norms in schools. This guideline on school bus safety stated that the private vehicles that carry students to schools on a rent basis must mention 'On School Duty' in the vehicles, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to official sources, if owners mention 'On School Duty' in private vehicles such as vans, autos, etc which carry school students, children would travel safely.

For instance, when vehicles which mention 'On School Duty' on board in the road, other motorists will drive carefully considering students' safety.

"Not only that, the public would come to help the children during any emergency incidents such as accidents and crime against children. Because of this, the school education department stressed that 'On School Duty' must be mentioned on the vehicles," sources added.

Welcoming this move, a parent, B Sutheesh at Edayarpalayam in the city told The New Indian Express that he has been sending two children to a private school located at Venkitapuram at Thadagam Road by a school van daily.

He said that even though he informed him about mentioning 'On School Duty' with the van driver, he did not obey this.

He alleged that most of the owners do not follow this norm due to being unaware.

He urged the school education department and transport department to take steps on this matter by convening a meeting with the vehicle owners to execute properly.

Coimbatore Consumer Voice, secretary N Logu told The New Indian Express that officers should curb practices of allowing more students in vehicles than the seating capacity.

He said that this violation of the norm is followed by private vehicles and even school buses too. He urged the district collector who is the transport authority to intervene in his matter immediately.

When asked about it, the District Educational Office for private schools in Coimbatore, Punitha Anthonyammal told The New Indian Express that she would take a step about mentioning 'On School Duty' in the private vehicles through district administrations' help.