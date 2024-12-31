BTS fever: Minor girls stage kidnapping to fund their dream of seeing K-pop band

Three minor girls from Maharashtra allegedly faked their own kidnapping to gather funds for a trip to South Korea, where they hoped to meet members of the globally popular K-pop group BTS, according to a report by PTI.

The girls, aged 11 and 13, hail from Dharashiv district. According to an official from Omerga police station, the trio had devised a plan to travel to Pune, find work, and save enough money to fund their dream journey to South Korea.

The incident came to light on December 27, when Dharashiv police received a distress call on their helpline. The caller claimed that three schoolgirls had been forcibly abducted in a van from Omerga taluka.

The urgency of the call prompted immediate action from the authorities, PTI added.

Investigators traced the call to a woman travelling on a state transport bus en route from Omerga to Pune. Acting swiftly, the police tracked the bus as it passed through Solapur district’s Mohol area.

With assistance from a local shopkeeper at the Mohol bus stand, officers intercepted the bus and safely removed the three girls. They were taken to the nearest police station, where their parents and a team from Omerga police joined them later.

During questioning, the girls admitted that they had staged the abduction as part of their plan to reach Pune, secure employment, and save for a trip to South Korea. Meeting BTS, their favourite band, was their ultimate goal, police confirmed.

Authorities have since reunited the girls with their families.