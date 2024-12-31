As SFI celebrated 55 years, exploring the evolving role of student unions

On December 30, the Students' Federation of India (SFI), affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M), celebrated its 55th Foundation Day.

Established in 1970 as a key player in India's student politics, over the decades, SFI has been involved in numerous struggles, from infamously challenging the interference of the Kerala Governor in university affairs to securing victories in student elections at institutions like the University of Pondicherry.

This occasion led us to reflect on the role of student unions, raising a broader question: How important are these organisations in influencing educational policies and student life? Do student unions serve only as platforms for political engagement, or do they have a more significant role in advocating for changes that impact students and their communities?

EdexLive asked comrades about the importance of student unions in the current varsity scenarios and here is what they had to say…

Why are student unions important?

When asked about the significance of student unions in addressing student issues, Praveen Kumar, the SFI State Secretary of Puducherry, emphasised the historical roots of student movements in India.

“Since the independence movement, student unions have played a crucial role. Students have gathered and formed organisations to fight for freedom and equality, which laid the foundation for today’s student movements,” he remarked.

Notably, student organisations during the pre-independence period were instrumental in bringing together youth support for anti-imperialist struggles, setting the stage for post-independence advocacy on education and equality.

He further elaborated on how student unions continue to play a vital role in contemporary India. "Even though we have made progress post-independence, we are still lagging behind in providing proper education across the country. Student organisations are key in addressing issues that persist on campuses, from infrastructure problems to academic reforms."

For Joyeeta Biswas from SFI Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the importance of student unions is amplified by their broader societal impact.

“Student unions aren’t just concerned with campus issues; they also extend their support to societal struggles. They stand in solidarity with teachers for fair wages, fight for better infrastructure, and advocate for a more inclusive society,” she shared.

In this light, student unions are seen not only as representatives of student concerns but also as integral players in larger social movements.

Shaping future leaders

The conversation quickly turned to the role of student unions in grooming future leaders, especially in a nation where political participation among the youth is vital. Names like the late Sitaram Yechury, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav and even our current Prime Minister Narendra Modi come to mind as fine examples of this adage.

Both Praveen Kumar and Joyeeta Biswas reflected on how student unions serve as a training ground for future leadership, whether in politics, education, or other sectors.

"Student unions are where many future leaders are born," Kumar remarked and added, “Take, for example, renowned political leaders or even scientists who were once part of student movements. They all credit their leadership skills to their involvement in student organisations like SFI.”

This perspective is deeply rooted in the historical trajectory of student politics in India.

During the 1940s and 1950s, debates over the direction of student movements — whether to engage with ruling powers or to adopt a radical approach — shaped the future of organisations like SFI. This fragmentation eventually culminated in SFI’s creation as a unified and progressive force.

Biswas echoed a similar sentiment, "Leadership is about more than just giving orders. It is about engaging with the ground reality, understanding the struggles students face, and providing a platform for them to voice their concerns. When students actively participate in unions, they develop qualities like discipline, teamwork, and confidence — skills that are essential for future leadership roles. "

She further explained how unions help students grow as aware citizens and leaders who understand social issues.

“Student unions create an environment where personal qualities, like public speaking, activism, and negotiation, come to the forefront, and this is essential for leadership development. That is why we call each other comrades, we support each other at every step,” she shared.

The challenges of irregular student elections

A recurring theme in both interviews was the issue of irregular student elections, particularly in states like Odisha and other regions where student union elections haven't been happening at all.

Praveen Kumar shared his concern, “We continue to demand that student union elections be held in every campus. Without elections, there is no formal structure through which students can elect representatives to voice their issues.”

This demand echoes the broader historical struggles of post-independence student movements, which continuously advocated for representation and accountability within educational institutions.

Kumar added that without such representation, it becomes difficult for students to hold administrations accountable.

For Biswas, the absence of regular elections not only harms the structure of student unions but also leaves students without a reliable mechanism for addressing their issues, "Without elections, who will represent the students? The lack of democratic processes weakens the student body and diminishes their ability to impact decision-making on campus," she explained.

Both comrades stressed the importance of a democratic system within campuses to ensure student welfare and proper representation.

The impact of social media on student unions

As student unions increasingly turn to social media platforms to voice concerns and organise campaigns, both Praveen Kumar and Joyeeta Biswas discussed how these platforms have influenced their work.

“We were not as active on social media in the past, but today, we are focusing heavily on social media campaigns,” Kumar explained. “Social media allows us to reach a broader audience, especially in remote areas where it is difficult to organise physical events. It helps us raise awareness about student issues and campaign for reforms on a larger scale.”

For Biswas, social media is not just a tool for awareness but also for direct engagement, “It’s a way of reaching students across campuses, especially when we cannot be physically present everywhere.”

However, both leaders also acknowledged the risks associated with social media activism. “Social media is a double-edged sword, and it’s up to us to use it responsibly to promote student welfare.”

Kumar also touched upon the challenges of cyber-attacks and misinformation, “We do face threats from cyber-attacks, but we remain focused on our goals. It's important to stay grounded in our mission and make sure we’re advocating for real issues affecting students.”

Can student unions be reduced to political propaganda?

Finally, when questioned about the possibility of student unions becoming tools for political propaganda instead of focusing purely on student welfare, both Kumar and Biswas were cautious but optimistic.

Kumar noted, We strive to ensure that our campaigns are rooted in student concerns. Our main goal is to fight for the rights of students and create awareness about issues like scholarships, educational reforms, and infrastructure.”

Biswas similarly acknowledged the risk of political exploitation but reaffirmed the importance of maintaining focus:

“While politics is inevitably part of student movements, we must remember that our primary responsibility is to the students. We work to ensure that students’ issues are addressed first and foremost, and political awareness is just one aspect of what we do,” he shared.

While challenges like irregular elections and the complexities of social media exist, these organisations and student unions remain pivotal in addressing campus issues, fostering leadership, and connecting student voices to broader societal movements