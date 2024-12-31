Are you eating 12 grapes tonight? | Viral New Year’s tradition explained

The New Year 2025 is just a few hours away, and celebrations across the globe are buzzing with unique traditions. Among them, the 12 Grapes Tradition has taken the world by storm, dominating social media feeds and becoming a hot topic of conversation.

This custom, rooted in Spanish culture, has lately become a global phenomenon, with people from various countries, including India, embracing it as a fun and meaningful way to ring in the New Year.

In fact, Blinkit Founder Albinder Dhindsa recently revealed, via a social media post, that grapes have become the most-ordered item of the day, with an unexpected surge in demand on New Year’s Eve. It seems everyone wants a taste of this trending tradition.