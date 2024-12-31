Are you eating 12 grapes tonight? | Viral New Year’s tradition explained

The New Year 2025 is just a few hours away, and celebrations across the globe are buzzing with unique traditions. Among them, the 12 Grapes Tradition has taken the world by storm, dominating social media feeds and becoming a hot topic of conversation.
This custom, rooted in Spanish culture, has lately become a global phenomenon, with people from various countries, including India, embracing it as a fun and meaningful way to ring in the New Year.
In fact, Blinkit Founder Albinder Dhindsa recently revealed, via a social media post, that grapes have become the most-ordered item of the day, with an unexpected surge in demand on New Year’s Eve. It seems everyone wants a taste of this trending tradition.
So, what exactly is the 12 Grapes Tradition?
As the clock strikes midnight, participants eat 12 grapes — one for each chime. Each grape represents a month of the coming year, and the act is believed to bring good fortune, prosperity, and even a little foresight into what the next 12 months might hold.
The tradition originated in Spain in the late 19th century when grape growers promoted it to sell the excess harvest. Over the years, it has become a beloved ritual, spreading to Latin America and beyond.
In India, where New Year's Eve is synonymous with festive gatherings, food, and merriment, the 12 Grapes Tradition adds a delightful twist to celebrations. Many Indian families and partygoers are trying it this year, and sharing their experiences online.