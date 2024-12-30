UPPSC PCS prelims answer key 2024: Objection window closes on December 31

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will shut the objection window for the PCS (Provincial Civil Service) Preliminary Exam 2024 answer key on December 31, 2024.

This was stated in a report by Zee News. Candidates who appeared for the exam and wish to challenge errors in the provisional answer key must submit their objections online before the deadline.



The UPPSC PCS prelims exam was conducted on December 22, 2024, in two shifts across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Out of the 5,76,154 registered candidates, only 2,41,212 (approximately 42%) took the exam.

The exam follows a negative marking system, wherein, 0.33 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. If a candidate marks more than one answer for a question, it would still be considered incorrect, even if one of the answers is correct.

Additionally, a penalty will be applied. The two shifts were held from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm, respectively.



The UPPSC conducts this state-level exam to recruit candidates for various posts in the Uttar Pradesh government. The selection process comprises three stages: prelims, mains, and an interview.



How to raise objections

1. Visit the official UPPSC website: uppsc.up.nic.in.

2. Log in using your registration number and password.

3. Click on the "Answer Key Objection" link.

4. Select the questions you wish to challenge.

5. Upload supporting documents as proof.

6. Submit your objection and save the acknowledgement for future reference.



Due to logistical challenges, such as a shortage of exam centres, the exam was initially planned as a two-day event. However, candidates expressed concerns about the normalisation process used to balance scores across multiple shifts.

They strongly favoured a "one day, one exam" format. Responding to extensive feedback, the commission revised the schedule, conducting the exam on a single day to ensure a fair and convenient process.