Telangana NEET-PG candidates urge postponement of AIQ Round 3; choice filling begins for state counselling

Telangana’s Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has finally released the final provisional merit list for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) state-quota counselling, along with the counselling schedule on its official website.

This release comes after significant backlash from the medical community in Telangana regarding the delay in the state counselling process.

NEET-PG candidates in the state have been voicing concerns about the delay in the state-level counselling, noting that two rounds of the All-India Quota (AIQ) counselling have already been conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), placing Telangana candidates at a disadvantage. Typically, state counselling begins shortly after the first round of AIQ counselling, providing students with the opportunity to evaluate their options and decide whether to accept nationally allocated seats or wait for potentially better opportunities through their state’s merit list.

While the schedule and merit list for the first round of state-level counselling have now been released, candidates have reached out to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), requesting an extension of the AIQ counselling round 3.

A NEET-PG 2024 candidate from Telangana, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told EdexLive, “The seat matrix and schedule for round 1 of state counselling were released yesterday after much anticipation. However, we have approached the IMA seeking an extension of the seat resignation window for AIQ Rounds 1 and 2, as well as a postponement of AIQ Round 3, at least until the state counselling Round 1 is completed.”

An email regarding these concerns has been sent to the MCC, KNRUHS, IMA, and the National Medical Commission (NMC).

It is worth noting that, in response to requests from candidates, the MCC had previously extended the deadline for seat resignation in AIQ Rounds 1 and 2 until today, December 30, from the earlier deadline of December 26.

The choice-filling window for Telangana state counselling will remain open until tomorrow, December 31.