RRB NTPC 2024 exam dates to be announced soon: Key details for candidates

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are set to announce the much-anticipated exam dates for the RRB NTPC 2024 recruitment, stated a report by Financial Express.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam are eagerly awaiting the official notification, which is expected to be released soon. While the exact exam dates are yet to be confirmed, the examinations are anticipated to take place in the first quarter of 2025.



Release of exam dates

Once the official dates are declared, candidates can access the detailed schedule on their respective regional RRB websites. This schedule will provide essential information for both undergraduate and graduate-level positions. To ensure they don’t miss any critical updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites.



RRB NTPC 2024 admit card: Important details

The RRB NTPC admit card is a mandatory document for all candidates, granting them entry into the exam hall. It will include vital details, such as:



- Exam centre address

- Exam date

- Exam timings



Candidates should carefully verify the information on their admit card and report any discrepancies to authorities immediately. It is important to note that candidates without a valid admit card will not be permitted to sit for the exam.



Exam city intimation slip

Before the release of the admit card, candidates will receive an Exam City Intimation Slip, which will inform them of the city where their exam will be conducted.

This slip is expected to be available approximately 10 days before the exam, allowing candidates sufficient time to make travel arrangements, if needed. To access the slip, candidates must log into the official RRB website using their registration credentials.



Massive recruitment drive for RRB NTPC 2024

The RRB NTPC 2024 recruitment offers an impressive total of 11,558 vacancies across various railway zones, making it a significant opportunity for job seekers nationwide.

With positions available at both undergraduate and graduate levels, this recruitment drive has attracted widespread interest.



As candidates await the announcement of exam dates and the release of admit cards, they are encouraged to continue their preparation and frequently visit the official RRB websites for updates.