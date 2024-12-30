Record participation of female cadets at NCC Republic Day Camp 2025

A record 917 female cadets are participating in National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp 2025, which officially began at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment with a Sarva Dharma Pooja on Monday, December 30, according to an IANS report.



Total cadet participation

Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, Director General (DG) of NCC, stated that the month-long camp hosts 2,361 cadets from all 28 states and eight Union Territories. 114 cadets are from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, while 178 cadets represent the Northeast Region (NER), embodying a diverse "Mini India."



Additionally, cadets and officers from 14 Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs) are participating as part of the Youth Exchange Programme (YEP).



What is the Republic Day camp?

The Republic Day camp is designed to instill patriotism, discipline, and leadership qualities in the cadets. It offers opportunities for training, cultural activities, and social service initiatives, promoting unity and fostering national pride among the participants.



Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh welcomed the cadets, congratulating them on their selection for this prestigious camp. He urged them to uphold core values such as character, integrity, selfless service, camaraderie, and teamwork.



On November 24 this year, the NCC celebrated its 76th Raising Day.



Role of the NCC

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh paid tribute to fallen heroes at the National War Memorial, India Gate, on behalf of the NCC. He highlighted the organisation's efforts to increase its cadet strength by 3 lakh, with a target of 20 lakh in the coming years.

He also stressed the NCC's role in the Government of India’s Viksit Bharat Campaign, stating, “NCC continues its relentless efforts to mould today’s youth into responsible citizens for tomorrow, contributing to the goal of ‘Yuva Shakti – Viksit Bharat.’”