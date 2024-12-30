Priyanka Gandhi slams Bihar gov't, calls it a symbol of youth atrocities

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has launched a scathing attack on the "double-engine" BJP government in Bihar, accusing it of becoming a "symbol of atrocities on youth." This was stated in a report by PTI.

Her remarks came in the wake of a violent police crackdown on students protesting against the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination.



Yesterday, Sunday, December 29, police used water cannons and resorted to lathi charges to disperse the demonstrators at Patna's Gandhi Maidan.

The students were demanding the cancellation of the BPSC exam held on December 13, alleging widespread irregularities, including corruption and paper leaks.

Joining the protest was Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishore, who supported the students in their march towards the chief minister's residence. The protest escalated when authorities attempted to block their progress.



Priyanka Gandhi, in a post on X, condemned the use of force against students, saying, "It is the government's job to stop corruption, rigging, and paper leaks in examinations. But instead of stopping corruption, students are being prevented from raising their voices." She further criticised the government for its handling of the protests, remarking, "It is inhuman to spray water and lathi charge on youth in this harsh cold."



She also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of failing to uphold its responsibility, adding that it has become a "symbol of double atrocities on youth."



The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with student organisations and opposition leaders calling for the state government to be held accountable.