Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya entrance exam 2025 admit card is out!

The admit card for the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV) entrance exam 2025 will be made available on the official website, oav.edu.in starting from December 30, 2024, according to a report by bcebakhtiyarpur.org



Students who have registered for the entrance exam for Classes VI, VII, VIII, and IX can access and download their hall tickets from the official website.



How to download the admit card?

To download the admit card for the OAV Entrance Exam 2025, candidates need to follow these steps:



Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in



Step 2: Find the link titled “Admit Card for OAV Entrance Exam 2025 for Class 6 to 9” and click on it.



Step 3: You will be redirected to the login page where you will need to enter your name, father’s name, and class.



Step 4: Click on submit to download your admit card.



The admit card is mandatory



The admit card is a mandatory document for all candidates. No student will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the hall ticket. Candidates must download and print the admit card once it is released for verification purposes on exam day.

Additionally, a valid photo ID is required to be presented along with the physical copy of the admit card.



Other details



The OAV entrance exam 2025 is scheduled for January 7, 2025



Class VI exam: 9.00 am to 11.00 am (two hours)

Class VII to IX exam: 9.00 am to 12.00 pm (three hours)



The application window for the OAV Entrance Exam 2025 was open from October 25, 2024, to November 20, 2024.