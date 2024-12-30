Mystery deepens around the death of former OpenAI researcher Suchir Balaji

The death of 26-year-old Suchir Balaji, a former researcher at OpenAI, has sparked serious questions, particularly regarding the official ruling of suicide, as stated in a report by The Economic Times.

Balaji was found dead in his San Francisco apartment on November 26, just days after celebrating his 26th birthday.

Following an investigation, the San Francisco police concluded that his death was a suicide, citing no evidence of foul play based on CCTV footage and their findings.

However, Balaji’s mother, Poornima Ramarao, has strongly refuted the official narrative, asserting that her son was murdered. She has publicly demanded further investigation, pointing to evidence that she believes contradicts the suicide ruling.



In a social media post on X, Ramarao revealed findings from a private autopsy, which she claimed undermined the police’s conclusion. "Private autopsy doesn’t confirm cause of death stated by police," she wrote.



Ramarao also alleged that Balaji’s apartment had been ransacked and bore signs of violence, including evidence of a struggle in the bathroom. "Suchir’s apartment was ransacked, sign of struggle in the bathroom and looks like someone hit him in bathroom based on blood spots," she stated.

She further described the official ruling as a “cold-blooded murder declared by authorities as suicide” and accused local lobbying efforts in San Francisco of obstructing justice.



Calling for a comprehensive Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigation, Ramarao vowed not to relent in her pursuit of the truth. "Lobbying in SF city doesn’t stop us from getting justice," she affirmed.

The case has since ignited widespread debate, with calls growing louder for a more thorough probe into Balaji’s untimely death.