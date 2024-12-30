Life-cycle of a civil court case in India

The plaintiff files a complaint or plaint with the appropriate court
The court issues a summons to notify the defendant about the case and requires a response.Pre-trial preperations
Both parties collect evidence, submit documents, and may participate in preliminary hearings or mediation efforts.
Evidence and arguments are presented before the judge.
The court delivers its decision based on the facts and applicable law.
If dissatisfied, the aggrieved party can challenge the decision in a higher court.