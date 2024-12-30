Life-cycle of a civil court case in India

1. Filing the case

The plaintiff files a complaint or plaint with the appropriate court

2. Summons and the notice

The court issues a summons to notify the defendant about the case and requires a response.

3. Pre-trial preparations

Both parties collect evidence, submit documents, and may participate in preliminary hearings or mediation efforts.

4. Trial

Evidence and arguments are presented before the judge.

5. Judgement

The court delivers its decision based on the facts and applicable law.

6. Appeal

If dissatisfied, the aggrieved party can challenge the decision in a higher court.

