Legal consequences of harmful online activity

Social media posts that intentionally harm reputations can lead to defamation suits under Section 499 of IPC, as seen in multiple cases involving tweets about public figures.
Posts inciting violence or promoting enmity based on religion or other identities can result in legal action under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153A and 295A.
Online threats, trolling, and doxxing, can be addressed under IPC Sections 354A and 509, to name a few, with cybercrime cells addressing such complaints more frequently with each passing year.
Spreading false information online is punishable under Section 505 of IPC, and has led to legal action, especially where fake news incited violence.
Comments on ongoing cases or judges can lead to charges under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971. In 2020, the SC fined a 63-year-old lawyer for posting two tweets that it found ‘derogatory’.