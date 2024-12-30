KNRUHS declares Telangana NEET-PG Counselling 2024 final merit list. Here's how you can check

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Telangana, has released the provisional final merit list for the Telangana National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for postgraduate (NEET-PG) Counselling 2024, reported the Times of India.



Candidates who have applied for the counselling process can now check and download the merit list from the official KNRUHS website at knruhs.telangana.gov.in



Eligibility for Telangana NEET-PG Counselling 2024

Candidates listed in the final merit list are eligible to participate in the Telangana NEET PG counselling process. The counselling will be conducted based on NEET-PG ranks and other eligibility criteria.

To participate, candidates must have secured the minimum qualifying marks in NEET-PG or NEET Master of Dental Surgery (MDS).



Seat allotment will depend on the candidate's rank, seat availability, and applicable reservation policies. It is important to note that candidates who do not participate in the first round of counselling will not be allowed to join subsequent rounds.



Required documents for Telangana NEET-PG counselling 2024

Candidates must ensure they have the following documents ready for the counselling process:



- NEET-PG 2024 Score Card

- NEET-PG 2024 Admit Card

- MBBS mark sheets

- MBBS degree certificate

- Internship completion certificate

- Registration certificate (Issued by Medical Council of India (MCI)/State Medical Council)

- Date of birth proof (Birth certificate or Class X certificate)

- Identity proof (Aadhaar card, passport, or driving license)

- Domicile certificate (for Telangana state quota seats)

- Caste certificate (if applicable)

- Physically-challenged certificate (if applicable)



How to check Telangana NEET-PG counselling 2024 merit list



To check the final merit list for Telangana NEET-PG counselling 2024, follow these steps:



Step 1. Visit the official KNRUHS website at knruhs.telangana.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link for Telangana NEET-PG Counselling 2024

Step 3. Select the merit list option

Step 4. The Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2024 Final Merit List will appear on the screen for download

Step 5. Download the merit list and take a printout for future reference