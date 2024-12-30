Introduction of the new 'Generation Beta': What's that?

A new generation, Generation Beta, will be born on January 1, 2025. This group, consisting of children born between 2025 and 2039, is expected to make up almost 16 percent of the global population by 2035.Now there are chances that members of Generation Beta will witness the beginning of the 22nd century. Social researcher Mark McCrindle, recognised for coining generational labels, predicts this demographic shift, reported NDTV.



The past generational labels

Generation Beta will follow Gen Alpha (born 2010-2024), which succeeded Gen-Z (1996-2010) and millennials (1981-1996). The naming convention, starting with Generation Alpha, continues with the use of the Greek alphabet, symbolising a new era in human history.



Life in a technologically integrated world

The children of Generation Beta (Beta babies) will grow up in an era dominated by unprecedented technological integration. They are expected to experience daily life with autonomous transportation, wearable health technologies, and immersive virtual environments becoming a standard for the generation.



According to McCrindle, "While Generation Alpha has witnessed the rise of smart technology and artificial intelligence, Generation Beta will live in a world where AI and automation are deeply embedded in everyday life, education, workplaces, healthcare, and entertainment."



Challenges to the Beta Gen

While technology will be easily accessible for Gen Beta, they will inherit a world with several significant challenges, including climate change, urbanisation, and shifts in global population dynamics. These issues are expected to shape Gen Beta's priorities, pushing them to value adaptability, quality, and collaboration.



Although Gen Alpha has already demonstrated a greater eco-consciousness compared to previous generations, Gen Beta will need to ensure that sustainability goes beyond just a buzzword to become a fundamental expectation in society. McCrindle notes further that this generation would understand their needs, values, and preferences which will be a positive determinant for the development and the future of society.