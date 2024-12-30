Delhi University to end Muslim reservation in MSc Mathematics Education programme?

Delhi University’s Cluster Innovation Center (CIC) might do away with the reservation given to Muslims in the Masters in Science (MSc) Mathematics Education Programme.

This programme is jointly offered with Jamia Millia Islamia under the Meta University concept, according to The Indian Express report. The matter will be discussed in the Central Information Commission (CIC) Governing Body meeting scheduled for today, Monday, December 30.



The seat reservation policy

Admission to the MSc Mathematics Education Programme is conducted through the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET-PG), with a seat reservation policy in place.



The course has a total of 30 seats, allocated as follows:

- 12 seats for the unreserved category

- 6 seats for Other Backward Classes Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL)

- 4 seats for Muslim general

- 3 seats for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)

- 2 seats for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST)

- 1 seat each for Muslim OBC and Muslim women



No religious reservation to be offered

A senior official from Delhi University stated that religious reservations do not align with the university’s policies. The report added that the university aims to ensure that no reservation based on religion is made for any course.



“This is under discussion. Once the governing body makes a decision, we will put forth the proposal to the Vice-Chancellor for consideration,” he told The Indian Express.



The MSc in Mathematics Education Programme is part of the Meta University concept, which seeks to integrate resources and expertise from multiple institutions. While the programme is managed by the CIC, the centre believes that the policies of Delhi University should take precedence, despite the inter-university nature of the programme



The MSc Mathematics Education Programme, which started in 2013, was designed with a committee decision to admit 50% of students to Delhi University (DU) and the other 50% to Jamia Millia Islamia.