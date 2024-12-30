CTET 2024 answer key to be released by January 1 or 2, result expected around January 6: CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the answer keys for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2024 by January 1 or 2, according to a senior CBSE official quoted by The Indian Express.

Along with the answer keys, candidates’ response sheets will also be made available.



“We are trying to release the answer keys by January 1 or 2, and the result will be released in the week following the release of the answer key — i.e. around January 6 or 7,” the official confirmed.



Steps to check CTET 2024 answer key

1. Visit the official website — ctet.nic.in

2. Click on the CTET 2024 answer key link on the home page

3. Enter your credentials, such as roll number and date of birth

4. View the provisional answer key displayed on the screen

5. Download the answer key and raise challenges, if required

6. Pay the challenge fees

7. Save the payment receipt for future reference



Candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key. If CBSE accepts the challenge and identifies a mistake, a policy decision will be made, and the fee will be refunded. Refunds will be processed to the same credit or debit card used for payment.



CBSE conducted the CTET December 2024 exam on December 14 in two shifts. Paper 1 is for candidates aspiring to teach Classes I to V, while Paper 2 is for those aiming to teach Classes VI to VIII.



To qualify, candidates need to secure 60% marks (90 out of 150), with reserved category candidates requiring 55% (82 out of 150). Successful candidates will become eligible to teach in CBSE-affiliated schools.