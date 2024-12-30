CSIR UGC-NET December 2024: Last day to apply, key dates, and exam details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will officially close the registration process for the Joint CSIR UGC NET (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) December 2024 session today, December 30, 2024, as stated in a report by the Telegraph.

This marks the final opportunity for candidates to submit their applications via the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

However, applicants who have already registered will have an extra day, until December 31, 2024, to complete the payment of their application fees.

Key Dates to Remember:

- Application fee payment deadline: December 31, 2024

- Application correction window: January 1 to January 2, 2025

- Examination dates: February 16 to February 28, 2025



Details regarding the release of admit cards and city intimation slips will be announced by NTA on their official website in due course.



Exam format and structure:

The CSIR UGC NET December 2024 will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam covers five core subjects:

1. Life Sciences

2. Chemical Sciences

3. Mathematical Sciences

4. Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences

5. Physical Sciences



Each paper is three hours long and comprises three sections:

- Part A: General Aptitude (common to all), assessing logical reasoning, numerical ability, and analytical skills.

- Part B: Subject-specific multiple-choice questions focusing on fundamental concepts.

- Part C: Advanced-level questions requiring analytical thinking and the application of scientific principles.



This examination serves as a significant step for candidates aiming to secure Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) or pursue a lectureship in science and technology domains.