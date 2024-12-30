Candidates allege corruption in BPSC exam, Prashant Kishor expresses concern

Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor, today, Monday, December 30, alleged that "thousands of crores of rupees have changed hands" in connection with posts to be filled through the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam, as stated in a report by PTI. Many candidates are demanding the exam’s cancellation over alleged irregularities.



Kishor, a former close aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, expressed disappointment over Kumar’s silence on the ongoing protests, which have continued for nearly two weeks.



“The candidates are protesting in biting cold, braving baton charges by police and water cannons. The CM is away in Delhi and having a good time. He did not utter a single word when reporters in the national capital approached him with queries on the stir,” Kishor told reporters in Patna.



Kishor, who addressed protesters on Sunday, said he had urged them to wait for a statement from the chief minister. “Till about 4 pm, I kept asking the candidates to look forward to a statement from the chief minister who might take a stand that could break the stalemate. But he kept mum,” he claimed.



He further alleged that candidates believe the BPSC’s reluctance to order a fresh examination stems from corruption. “The protesting candidates believe crores of rupees have already changed hands. Posts to be filled up through the December 13 test had been put on sale,” Kishor stated.



Notably, nearly five lakh candidates appeared for the Combined Competitive Exams conducted across 900 centres statewide. Allegations of question paper leaks at one Patna centre prompted re-examination for over 10,000 candidates. However, the protesters argue this violates the principle of a level playing field and demand the entire exam be cancelled and re-conducted.



While calling for a “positive outcome” after Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena’s willingness to engage with a delegation of candidates, Kishor emphasised prioritising the future of students. “As of now, the future of our young students should be the top priority. We can play the game of politics later,” said the 47-year-old, who has faced criticism for leaving the protesters when police intervened on Sunday evening.