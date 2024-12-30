BPSC protest: FIR registered against Prashant Kishore and others for unlawful gathering

The Bihar Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against 600-700 individuals, including Jan Suraaj party Chief Prashant Kishore, for unauthorised assembly, inciting unrest, and causing law and order issues at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. This follows a protest led by Kishore and Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants on Sunday, December 29, who demanded a re-examination for the 70th BPSC prelims, reported ANI.



Prashant Kishore charged

According to the Patna administration, Jan Suraaj party was denied permission to organise the Chhatra Sansad in front of the Gandhi statue. Despite this, a large crowd gathered, leading to disturbances.



Reportedly, a scuffle broke out between the crowd and the police, with protesters damaging loudspeakers set up by the administration. ANI reported that despite multiple requests from the authorities, the protesters ignored the guidelines and disrupted public order. In response, the administration resorted to using water cannons and force to disperse the crowd.



An FIR has been registered at the Gandhi Maidan Police Station, charging 600-700 individuals, including Prashant Kishore, with unauthorised gathering, incitement, and causing law and order problems.



Kishore's statement

During the protest, Prashant Kishore addressed the media, expressing his party's support for students facing injustice. He confirmed that government officials had assured that the students' demands would be discussed, with a five-member student committee set to meet with the Chief Secretary.



Kishore emphasised that if the discussions did not result in a satisfactory outcome, further protests would be planned the following day.



Kishore urged students to avoid illegal actions for the time being but pledged full support if the authorities failed to address their concerns. He further said, assuring the students, "If any injustice is done to the students, then we will stand with them with full strength."



As per ANI, the protesting students in Patna are demanding the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13.