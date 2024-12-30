Barmer resident doctors cry foul over unpaid stipends: Pen-down strike exposes deeper cracks in system

A storm is brewing in the corridors of Government Medical College (GMC) Barmer, Rajasthan, as postgraduate (PG) resident doctors, who have been denied their stipends for the past three months, have been on a pen-down strike since December 27. Frustration, financial strain, and a sense of neglect have culminated in this desperate measure, and the authorities have not yet responded.

At the heart of the controversy lies the Rajasthan Medical Education Society (RajMES) and its alleged mismanagement of stipend disbursements, a problem that has plagued resident doctors across RajMES colleges. However, in Barmer, the situation has spiralled out of control, with doctors claiming they have been left unheard and unsupported.

A lifeline denied: The struggles of resident doctors

Dr Akshay, a resident doctor at GMC Barmer, painted a bleak picture of the hardships faced by his colleagues.

“Most of us are married and have families to support. Without a stipend, it’s not just our issue — our families suffer too,” he said, his voice heavy with frustration. “We can’t rely on relatives or friends every month, and banks won’t give us loans without a salary slip. The uncertainty is unbearable,” he added.

The mental toll on the doctors is significant. Dr Akshay expressed concern over the growing instances of suicides among resident doctors across India. “Many of us come from humble backgrounds and are sole earners for our families. We work gruelling shifts, but is this the reward we deserve? We don’t expect systemic reforms now — all we want is our stipend to live with dignity.”

The last resort: Why the pen-down strike became necessary

According to Dr Shyam Singh Bhati, President of GMC Barmer, the current crisis is a result of repeated insensitivity by the college administration. “We approached the principal several times, but our budget hasn’t even been forwarded for approval,” he revealed. “This apathy is shocking. It’s become normal for us to beg for our rightful stipends every few months,” he said.

Dr Bhati also highlighted the unique challenges faced by Barmer as a peripheral district.

“This area is often overlooked compared to central districts,” he said and added, “In RajMES colleges, stipend irregularities are common, but in Barmer, they’ve crossed all limits. We haven’t been paid since September.”

Resident doctors now allege blackmail by college authorities. “They threaten to mark us absent, which would affect our stipends,” Dr Bhati claimed. “But how can they deduct something they’re not even paying us? This is not just mismanagement — it’s exploitation,” he alleged.

A broader systemic failure

The issue isn’t confined to Barmer. Dr Bharat Pareek, President of the United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) Rajasthan, pointed out that RajMES colleges across the state are grappling with delayed stipends. “In Barmer, it’s particularly dire. Resident doctors in the Diploma course, which is only two years long, have faced irregular payments for 1.5 years now,” he explained and added, “This time, all boundaries have been crossed with a complete halt to stipends for the past three months.”

Dr Pareek underscored the cascading effects of this neglect. “Many resident doctors are married with families to support. Their lives are being turned upside down. We filed complaints with the Principal and the Commissioner, but no action was taken. The pendown strike wasn’t a hasty decision — it’s the result of prolonged suffering and frustration.”

"We are the backbone, but treated like we don’t exist"

Resident doctors form the backbone of hospitals, working tirelessly for long hours to ensure patients receive care. Yet, their plight remains overlooked. The strike in Barmer serves as a grim reminder of the systemic issues plaguing medical education and healthcare administration in Rajasthan.

For now, the resident doctors remain resolute in their demand for justice. As the pen-down strike continues, they hope their voices will finally be heard. “We’re not asking for luxuries,” said Dr Akshay. “We’re just asking for what we’ve earned. Isn’t that the least we deserve?”