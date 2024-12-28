Trump’s immigration shift: Green cards for graduates sparks debate on America’s workforce strategy

The United States of America's (USA) President-elect Donald Trump's stance on immigration and labour policies is back in the spotlight, reigniting debates that marked his first presidency. While Trump has long been known for his hardline approach, his recent softening toward foreign talent has sparked both support and criticism. This was stated in a report by the Times of India.

During his 2024 campaign, Trump proposed a significant shift: Granting Green Cards to foreign students graduating from US colleges, particularly those from countries like India and China.

"If you graduate from a US college, you should automatically get a Green Card as part of your diploma," Trump argued, emphasising the need to retain global talent. He criticised the current system for driving potential billion-dollar innovators out of the country.



This approach marks a departure from Trump’s previous criticism of the H-1B visa programme, which he had previously called a “theft of American prosperity.” While the programme facilitates hiring skilled foreign workers, Trump claimed it prioritised foreign labour over American citizens.

Prominent tech leaders have voiced their opinions on the proposal.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, Co-chairs of Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency, argue that foreign talent is crucial to addressing the US shortage of skilled engineers. Musk points to the lack of “super talented and motivated” engineers domestically, while Ramaswamy cites cultural factors limiting competitive US-born candidates.



However, Trump’s ideas haven’t escaped criticism. Far-right activist Laura Loomer accused Trump’s senior policy advisor on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Sriram Krishnan, of undermining the “America First” agenda with his suggestion to lift Green Card caps for skilled immigrants. Krishnan’s defenders, including conservative tech leaders, clarified that his vision is merit-based, focusing on attracting the "best and brightest" without opening the floodgates to lower-skilled immigration.



Balancing nationalist priorities with economic demands remains Trump’s challenge. While mass deportation policies loom, his push to integrate top-tier foreign talent could signal a more nuanced approach to immigration policy. Whether it satisfies both Silicon Valley and his core supporters remains uncertain.