Telangana NEET-PG 2024 candidates uncertain about counselling despite release of Round 1 state merit list

After a long wait, Telangana’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 candidates have finally received the first provisional merit list for state quota counselling. However, this announcement has yet to bring relief to most students.

This is because the state has yet to release crucial details, such as the seat matrix or the counselling schedule for the state-level counselling process.

At the same time, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has already opened the choice-filling window for Round 3 of the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling.

Speaking to EdexLive, a NEET-PG 2024 candidate from Telangana, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “While they have received the first provisional merit list, confusion persists due to the lack of essential information. Without the seat matrix and counselling schedule, many are unable to make an informed decision about whether to forgo the seats they’ve secured through AIQ counselling.”

Although two rounds of AIQ counselling for NEET-PG have already concluded, the Telangana state government and Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) have yet to conduct even the first round of counselling for postgraduate medical seats under the state merit list.

Typically, state counselling begins shortly after the first round of AIQ counselling, allowing students to assess their options and decide whether to accept nationally allocated seats or wait for potentially better opportunities through their state’s merit list.

While the MCC has extended the resignation window for AIQ Counselling to December 30, the Telangana candidates remain concerned as the schedule for the first round of state-level counselling has yet to be announced.

“The AIQ Round 3 will conclude by January 3. If state-level counselling begins after that, it will be useless for students who have already locked in their seats through AIQ counselling. We urge the state government to complete the first round of state counselling before the All-India Round 3 concludes,” said another NEET-PG candidate from Telangana.

Almost 8,000 NEET-PG candidates in Telangana are currently facing uncertainty, calling for the immediate release of the state merit list and the swift conduct of State Round 1 counselling.