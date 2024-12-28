SOF IMO 2024 results to be announced soon: Steps to download the scorecard

The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) is set to release the results of the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) 2024 shortly. Students who participated in the Olympiad will be able to check their results on the official website by logging in with their credentials. This was stated in a report by NDTV Education.

To access the results, students need to enter their roll numbers. The IMO exams were conducted on October 22, November 19, and December 12, 2024.



The IMO, organised by the SOF, aims to nurture and recognise mathematical geniuses among students from Classes I to XII.



Steps to download the SOF IMO result PDF:

1. Visit the official website: sofworld.org.

2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ section.

3. Enter your roll number in the format: School Code – Class – Roll No.

4. Fill in additional details, if required.

5. Click on the "View Result" button to access your results.

6. Download and print a copy for future reference.



The SOF IMO results will provide details about marks, international rank, zonal rank, and school rank.



Winners of the awards will receive cash prizes, medals, and certificates. The top three rank holders will be awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals along with cash prizes of Rs 50,000, Rs 25,000, and Rs 10,000, respectively. Students securing the top three zonal ranks will receive Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000, and Rs 2,500. The top three school rankers will be awarded Rs 2,500, Rs 1,500, and Rs 1,000.



The SOF, established over 25 years ago by leading academicians, scientists, and media professionals, aims to foster scientific aptitude and temperament among school students worldwide through innovative learning activities and the integration of Information Technology (IT) in education.