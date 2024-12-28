Schoolyard chaos: Viral video of girls fighting with belts sparks debate online

A shocking video depicting a violent brawl between two schoolgirls has gone viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions from netizens, stated a report by Lokmat Times. The clip, reportedly from a school setting, shows two girls engaged in a physical altercation using belts as weapons while a group of boys in the background appears to be dancing and cheering them on.
The video quickly became a talking point online, with many users criticising the lack of intervention and the students' disturbing behaviour. Social media user with the handle @_.palshab._shared the latest clip on Instagram.
The post read: "Wait for end"
Following this, a few netizens took a different perspective, with one remarking, "The boys dancing behind are making a joke out of such a serious situation. It’s more appalling than the fight itself."
As the video continues to circulate, many are calling for stricter monitoring of student behaviour and improved conflict resolution in schools. This incident serves as a grim reminder of the challenges educational institutions face in fostering a safe and disciplined environment.