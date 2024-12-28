Schoolyard chaos: Viral video of girls fighting with belts sparks debate online

A shocking video depicting a violent brawl between two schoolgirls has gone viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions from netizens, stated a report by Lokmat Times. The clip, reportedly from a school setting, shows two girls engaged in a physical altercation using belts as weapons while a group of boys in the background appears to be dancing and cheering them on.

The video quickly became a talking point online, with many users criticising the lack of intervention and the students' disturbing behaviour. Social media user with the handle @_.palshab._shared the latest clip on Instagram.

The post read: "Wait for end"