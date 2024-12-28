NEET-PG counselling 2024 Round 3: Choice filling begins today on MCC website

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has commenced the choice-filling process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) Counselling 2024 Round 3 on December 27, 2024. Candidates who wish to participate can fill out their choices through the official website of MCC at https://mcc.nic.in.



According to the official schedule, the choice-filling window is now open and will close on January 1, 2025. The choice-locking facility will be available from 4 pm to 11.55 pm on the same date.



NEET PG counselling 2024: Steps to fill choices

1. Visit the official MCC website at https://mcc.nic.in

2. Click on the "NEET PG Counselling 2024" link on the homepage.

3. A new page will open; locate and click on the login link.

4. Enter your login credentials and click on "Submit."

5. Fill in your choices and click "Submit" to confirm.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for future reference.



The registration process for Round 3 began on December 26, 2024, and will remain open until January 1, 2025. Seat allotment processing will take place from January 2 to January 3, 2025, with results being announced on January 4, 2025.



Candidates allotted seats can report to their respective institutes between January 6 and January 13, 2025. The verification of joined candidates and sharing of data by MCC with institutes will transpire from January 14 to January 15, 2025.



This year’s NEET PG Counselling will include four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and a Stray Vacancy Round. For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official MCC website.