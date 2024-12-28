NEET-PG 2024: PwD candidates decry allocation of reserved seats to general category; Delhi HC to hear case on Dec 30

A recent controversy surrounding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) counselling process has raised serious concerns about the rights and opportunities of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) in India.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has been criticised for its decision to convert unfilled PwD-reserved seats into general category seats during the third round of NEET-PG counselling, prompting a group of PwD candidates to file a plea in the Delhi High Court.

The petition argues that such a conversion undermines the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016, and dilutes the reservation rights of PwD candidates in higher education.

The high court has directed the MCC and the Union of India to respond to the plea, with the next hearing scheduled before the vacation bench on December 30, 2024.

As the legal battle unfolds, disability rights activists and medical professionals with disabilities are voicing their concerns about this contentious issue.