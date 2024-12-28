Medical seat scam: 6 arrested for duping Gurugram student in the name of PG seat in private medical college

A doctor couple from Jamalpur, a trustee of a Karnataka medical college, and three others have been accused of defrauding a 56-year-old man from Gurugram of Rs 57.5 lakh, reported Medical Dialogues.

The victims allege that the accused promised to secure a postgraduate seat in orthopaedics at a private medical college in Bengaluru for their Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) graduate son under the management quota in 2022.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Gurgaon police filed a First Information Report (FIR) on December 24, under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS). The police booked the six accused individuals following the complaint.

Rs 1.3 crore for a PG medical seat!

Initially, the accused demanded Rs 1.3 crore for admission to Tumkur Medical College in Karnataka, claiming the total cost was around Rs 1.5 crore but offering a reduced price for the complainant.

However, the complainant could only provide Rs 57.5 lakh in cash between March and April 2022 and was unable to pay the remaining amount.

Although the incident dates back to 2022, the case came to light only after the victim decided to file a complaint. According to the police, the complainant, a Jamalpur native living in Sector 46, was approached by the accused doctor in March 2022, whom he had known for several years, according to a Medical Dialogues report.

The doctor, who owns a private clinic in Mathura, informed the complainant that he could secure a discounted postgraduate seat for his son at a well-known private medical college.