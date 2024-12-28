“Late-night phone calls”, “verbal abuse”: Fresh allegations of sexual harassment against Ramjas College Professor resurface old wounds

Ramjas College, a prominent institution under the University of Delhi (DU), is facing scrutiny as allegations of sexual harassment have emerged against Assistant Professor Dr Dhani Ram. While the accusations themselves are troubling, they gain further weight when viewed alongside complaints dating as far back as 2021.
These earlier grievances, quietly filed and seemingly dismissed, outlined a troubling pattern of unprofessional conduct that went unaddressed.
Now, with students once again stepping forward, questions are being raised about whether the administration’s apparent inaction has emboldened such behaviour and compromised student safety.
2021 complaints: a window into systemic issues
On August 23, 2021, the University Grants Commission (UGC) received a formal complaint in the form of an email from students of the MCom Semester III batch (2020–2022) regarding the conduct of Dr Dhani Ram.
The complaint, which EdexLive has access to, was promptly forwarded by UGC Secretary Prof Rajnish Jain to relevant officials, with the email-thread reaching the Registrar of the University of Delhi the next day.
Nearly a month later, on September 22, 2021, the Assistant Registrar, DU, relayed the complaint to the Principal of Ramjas College, requesting an action-taken report while keeping the UGC informed.
The students’ allegations ranged from tasks irrelevant to their course being assigned, such as drafting letters to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and creating promotional materials for his personal YouTube channel, to what they described as "manhandling" done through verbal abuse if they failed to comply.
The professor’s actions reportedly went beyond academic mismanagement. Students accused him of making inappropriate late-night phone calls to female students, fostering an unprofessional atmosphere, and delivering what one student called “illogical” responses to academic queries.
One specific incident stands out: a student seeking clarity on the difference between “Ethics and Ethos” was met with a bewildering analogy comparing the terms to “a beautiful girl and a handsome boy,” leaving students questioning the credibility of their instructor.
Students also alleged that internal assessment scores were wielded as tools of coercion, with those failing to maintain “good social relations” with the professor receiving disproportionately low marks.
Administrative apathy and a legacy of inaction?
Despite the severity of the 2021 allegations, administrative action appeared half-hearted at best.
While Dr Ram was reportedly replaced by another professor, students claimed he continued to interfere, sending class invitations via email and contacting them to join lectures he was no longer authorised to conduct.
These actions, they said, created "chaos" in their academic schedules, adding unnecessary stress to their coursework.
The complaints also pointed to a larger issue: a lack of accountability within the institution, with grievances seemingly treated as nuisances rather than serious warnings, and no substantial steps taken to prevent a recurrence.
Current allegations feel like déjà vu to students
Fast-forward to 2024, and the allegations against Dr Ram have erupted into the public domain, this time with accusations of sexual harassment. The parallels are striking, with some students believing that the administration’s reluctance to act decisively may have emboldened the professor over time.
Despite his controversial history, Dr Ram allegedly continued to hold influential positions, including warden of the girls’ hostel and a leader in the Teachers’ Association. The latest charges have prompted an inquiry by the college’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).
The bigger picture: a system that protects the powerful?
The controversy surrounding Dr Ram exposes deeper cracks in the fabric of institutional governance at Ramjas College and, arguably, the University of Delhi at large. Critics argue that the culture of silence and inaction serves to protect the powerful while leaving students to fend for themselves.
“Everyone knows about his reputation, but nothing has ever been done,” said one student, speaking to EdexLive on condition of anonymity, while another said, “It feels like the administration is shielding him, possibly due to political connections”.
With the ICC now tasked with investigating the fresh allegations, the question looms: Will this case mark a turning point for Ramjas College? Or will it fall into the same pattern of delays and superficial action? For an institution as storied as Ramjas College, the stakes couldn’t be higher.