“Late-night phone calls”, “verbal abuse”: Fresh allegations of sexual harassment against Ramjas College Professor resurface old wounds

2021 complaints: a window into systemic issues

On August 23, 2021, the University Grants Commission (UGC) received a formal complaint in the form of an email from students of the MCom Semester III batch (2020–2022) regarding the conduct of Dr Dhani Ram.

The complaint, which EdexLive has access to, was promptly forwarded by UGC Secretary Prof Rajnish Jain to relevant officials, with the email-thread reaching the Registrar of the University of Delhi the next day.

Nearly a month later, on September 22, 2021, the Assistant Registrar, DU, relayed the complaint to the Principal of Ramjas College, requesting an action-taken report while keeping the UGC informed.

The students’ allegations ranged from tasks irrelevant to their course being assigned, such as drafting letters to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and creating promotional materials for his personal YouTube channel, to what they described as "manhandling" done through verbal abuse if they failed to comply.

The professor’s actions reportedly went beyond academic mismanagement. Students accused him of making inappropriate late-night phone calls to female students, fostering an unprofessional atmosphere, and delivering what one student called “illogical” responses to academic queries.

One specific incident stands out: a student seeking clarity on the difference between “Ethics and Ethos” was met with a bewildering analogy comparing the terms to “a beautiful girl and a handsome boy,” leaving students questioning the credibility of their instructor.

Students also alleged that internal assessment scores were wielded as tools of coercion, with those failing to maintain “good social relations” with the professor receiving disproportionately low marks.