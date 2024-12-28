Karnataka to launch a research centre at Bangalore University dedicated to Dr Manmohan Singh?

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced, yesterday, Friday, December 27, for the establishment of a research and study centre at Bangalore University (BU) which will be highlighting the contributions of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.



The initiative aims to educate students about Singh's pivotal economic reforms and their impact on India's growth, reported Hindustan Times.



A day after the former PM's demise, Shivakumar expressed that he is proud to say that though Dr Manmohan Singh is no more, his legacy will continue through his contributions to the nation.



The centre will focus on Singh’s transformative policies, including those during his tenure as finance minister in the 1990s, which ushered in liberalisation and set the foundation for India's economic growth.



Singh, who passed away at the age of 92, was widely regarded as the architect of modern economic reforms.



Seven-day mourning

All government programmes scheduled for Friday, December 27 were cancelled following the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.



A seven-day mourning has been announced in Karnataka after Dr Manmohan Singh's demise. "A government holiday has been declared on December 27," Karnataka CMO said in a statement.



Dr Manmohan Singh passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions.