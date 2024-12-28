Fire at JNU's Godavari hostel sparks safety concerns; students criticise administration

A fire broke out at the Godavari Hostel of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), yesterday, Friday, December 27, according to fire officials. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, reported PTI.



The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) reported that the fire originated from an air-conditioning unit. "We received a call at 10.18 pm. It was a minor fire in electrical equipment. One fire tender was rushed to the site, and it took 15 minutes to douse the flames," he said.



Videos shared by the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) on social media showed flames and thick smoke coming from an electrical panel board.



JNUSU's allegations against JNU administration

Dhananjay, the President of JNUSU, criticised the JNU administration for what he described as "poor safety measures" at the hostels. On social media platform X, he stated that the JNU administration and the vice-chancellor have pushed JNU to the brink, and the recent fire at the Godavari hostel is proof.



Where is hostel safety?

The JNUSU president further emphasised that the student union had repeatedly raised concerns about hostel safety and the need for renovation.

However, he claimed the administration has responded that insufficient government funding was the obstacle.

Dhananjay warned that ignoring student concerns about safety would prove costly for the administration. He also criticised the government and the administration for allowing the university to deteriorate, accusing them of neglect.