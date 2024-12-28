DU Academic Council approves new courses, NEP in PG programmes amid dissent

Delhi University’s Academic Council (AC), yesterday, Friday, December 27, approved the introduction of courses on Viksit Bharat (Developed India) and the Bhagavad Gita, despite dissent from a few members regarding their content. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.



During the meeting, the vice-chancellor instructed college principals and directors to resolve all pending promotion cases for teaching staff by February 28, 2025, an issue highlighted by several members.



Key decisions included the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in postgraduate programmes, approval of the Postgraduate Curriculum Framework 2024 (PGCF 2024), and reserving one seat per postgraduate course for single girl child applicants.

This policy extends the existing reservation at the undergraduate level, introduced in the 2023-24 academic year.



Mithuraaj Dhusiya, an AC member, voiced concerns over the PGCF framework and new courses, saying, “The PGCF structure is highly problematic, both in terms of structure as well as content... One value addition course on Viksit Bharat and four courses on Bhagavad Gita were passed as well. We have submitted a dissent note... as these courses neither enhance meaningful value nor provide substantial academic content.”



Other issues raised included the restoration of World University Service (WUS) health facilities for all staff and the reasons behind the university’s withdrawal from the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).



A DU press release emphasised the urgency of resolving promotion delays, stating that failure to meet the February deadline would require explicit vice-chancellor's approval for extensions.



Additionally, the council approved several proposals, including:



- Constructing a new four-storey DU health centre and affiliating a railway hospital to provide medical facilities for DU staff.



- Starting PhD programmes in Hindu Studies from 2025-26.

- Increasing admissions in the DM (Neuroanaesthesia) programme at Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (GIPMER) from two to four seats and introducing a BSc (Medical Technology) Radiology course at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), both from the 2025-26 academic year.



The findings of a committee on PhD supervision by college teachers were also presented, though they were "unanimously rejected," according to AC member Biswajit Mohanty. Further discussions on the matter are expected after February.