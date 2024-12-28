CSIR UGC-NET December 2024 registration closes on December 30: Key details and steps to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) December 2024 cycle registration process on December 30, 2024. This was stated in a report by The Telegraph.

Candidates applying for this prestigious examination must submit their applications online via the official website. The last date to pay the application fee is December 31, 2024, while a correction window to edit submitted application forms will be available from January 1 to January 2, 2025.



How to apply:



1. Visit the official website: http://csirnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on the ‘Register/Login’ link on the homepage.

3. Complete the registration process by providing personal details.

4. Log in to access the application form.

5. Fill in the required information, upload the necessary documents, and pay the application fee.

6. Save and download a copy of the submitted application form for future reference.



Application fee

The application fee for the CSIR NET December 2024 exam is categorised as follows:

- General: Rs 1,150

- General-EWS (Economically Weaker Section) and OBC (Other Backward Classes) (Non-Creamy Layer): Rs 600

- SC/ST (Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe) People with Disabilities (PwD), and Third Gender: Rs 325



Examination details

As per the official schedule, the Joint UGC CSIR NET December 2024 examination will take place between February 16 and February 28, 2025, across multiple test centres in India.



Candidates are advised to apply early and ensure all details in their application are accurate.