CBSE extends registration deadline for Single Girl Child Scholarship | Details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for registration for the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024. Eligible candidates can now apply for the scheme through CBSE’s official website, https://cbse.gov.in. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.



As per the official notice, the deadline to apply for the scholarship scheme has been extended to January 10, 2025. The extension applies to both the Single Girl Child Scholarship 10 2024 Scheme and the Single Girl Child Scholarship 10 2023 (renewal for 2024). Schools are required to verify applications by January 17, 2025.



The scholarship is available for single girl students who have secured 70% or more marks in the CBSE Class X examination and are pursuing Class XI or XII at CBSE-affiliated schools. Additionally, the tuition fee for the academic year must not exceed Rs 2,500/- per month for Class X and Rs 3,000/- per month for Classes XI and XII.



Steps to apply for CBSE single girl child scholarship 2024 1. Visit the official CBSE website at https://cbse.gov.in.

2. Click on the Scholarship link on the homepage.

3. On the new page, click the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024 link.

4. Register yourself, then log in to your account.

5. Fill out the application form and submit it.

6. Download and print a copy of the application for future reference.



The scholarship offers financial support of Rs 1,000/- per month for a maximum of two years. For additional details, visit the CBSE website.