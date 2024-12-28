BPSC protests in Patna further intensifies with support from Khan Sir and Prashant Kishor

The protest by aspirants in Bihar demanding the cancellation and rescheduling of the Bihar Service Public Commission (BPSC) was strengthened after prominent figures such as educators Faizal Khan (Khan Sir), Motiur Rahman Khan (Guru Rahman), and Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor joined the protesters in Patna, yesterday, Friday, December 27, reported The Indian Express.



Hundreds of candidates, who appeared for the BPSC prelims on December 13, have been protesting since December 18 at Gardanibagh, alleging issues with non-functional CCTV cameras, jammers, and delayed distribution of question papers at several exam centers.



Solidarity extended to BPSC aspirants



Speaking at the protest, Khan Sir expressed his support for the students, stating that he stood with them during their successful protest against 'normalisation' in the BPSC prelims, and now, he extends his support as students demand a re-examination.



Prashant Kishor, who joined the protesters on Thursday, December 27, initially gave a three-day ultimatum to the state government and BPSC to resolve the issue. However, after students expressed concerns about the cold weather, he shortened the ultimatum to 24 hours.



Previously, the BPSC officials have been claiming that there was clear evidence of delayed question paper distribution at only one center in Patna, where a re-examination has been ordered. The official further added that the exam would not be cancelled at all centers based on student allegations.