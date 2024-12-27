What is the gateway for international students to study in India? Know more about the DASA scheme

To the students seeking to come to study in India, here's how this scheme would help you.



Launched in 2001, the Direct Admission of Students Abroad (DASA) scheme provides opportunities for students from foreign countries, Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) to seek admission to prestigious engineering programmes in top-tier institutions across India, reported Hindustan Times.



These institutions include renowned National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), School of Planning and Architecture (SPAs), and other centrally funded technical institutions.



The DASA scheme is managed by the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, and covers admissions to both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses.



How to apply for the DASA Scheme

Registration: Candidates must begin by registering online through the DASA website at dasanit.org



Application: After registration, applicants must fill out the online application form.



Payment: Fees should be paid via the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) network/E-Payment, National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT), Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) transfer by the deadline mentioned on the official DASA schedule.



Document upload: Candidates are required to upload their application and supporting documents to the DASA portal.



Note: Only registered candidates will be considered for admission under the DASA scheme. Be sure to complete all steps before the deadline.



Eligibility criteria



For Undergraduate (UG) courses



Qualifications: Candidates must have completed their senior secondary (X + XII) or equivalent education from a recognised system.



Subject requirements: Must have studied Mathematics, Physics, and one of the following subjects: Chemistry, Biotechnology, Computer Science, or Biology in their class XII.



Minimum marks: Applicants should have at least 75% marks (Cumulative Grade Point Average - CGPA of 7.5 out of 10) in aggregate, as per their respective boards.



Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main: A valid JEE Main rank is mandatory for UG applicants.



For Postgraduate (PG) courses



Qualifications: Candidates must have completed a four or five-year undergraduate programme in Engineering/Technology (or its equivalent) for a Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Architecture (MArch), Master of Planning (MPlan), Master of Design (MDes), or Master of Urban and Regional Planning (MURP) courses. For Master of Business Administration (MBA) applicants, an appropriate undergraduate degree is required.



Minimum marks: A minimum of 60% aggregate marks or 6.00 CGPA on a 10-point scale in the qualifying examination is required.



Graduate Record Examinations (GRE)/ Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) scores:



MTech/MArch/MPlan/MDes/MURP: A minimum GRE score of 300 (combined verbal and quantitative).



MBA: A GMAT score of 480 or higher is required.



Counselling process



For UG Courses

Seat allotment: Seat allotment for UG courses will be based on the candidate’s JEE Main rank and the choices made during the application process. The order of merit and priority will determine the final seat allocation.



For PG Courses

Seat allotment: For PG courses, seat allocation is based on the candidate’s valid GRE or GMAT scores and the choices they have made in the application form. Merit and priority are the key factors in the final allotment.

Important dates & details

The registration process for the scheme began in June 2024, and the admission process concluded in August 2024. For further information and to stay updated, candidates can visit the official DASA website: dasanit.org.