WBPSC Clerkship 2023: Provisional answer key released, submit suggestions by January 5

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has unveiled the provisional answer key for the Clerkship Examination 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam, conducted on November 16 and 17, 2024, can now access the answer key on the official website, https://psc.wb.gov.in. This was stated in a report by The Scroll.



Following this, suggestions or objections to the provisional key can be submitted between December 30, 2024, and January 5, 2025.



Here are the steps to download the answer key:

1. Visit https://psc.wb.gov.in.

2. Click the “Clerkship Answer Key 2023” link on the homepage.

3. View and download the document.

4. Print it for future reference.



Following this, the applicants are encouraged to verify the answers and raise valid concerns promptly.

How to raise objections for WBPSC Clerkship answer key 2024

Candidates who identify discrepancies in the WBPSC Clerkship Answer Key 2024 can submit objections online from December 30, 2024, to January 5, 2025. Objections must be submitted via the official website, specifying the question number and the correct answer according to the candidate and providing valid supporting evidence.



After reviewing all objections, WBPSC will issue the final answer key, which will form the basis for determining the results.