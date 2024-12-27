“Surprised? Take one look at Delhi”: Indian students blamed for garbage in snowy Canada

A video showcasing trash scattered across a snow-covered area in Canada has gone viral, sparking widespread debate and outrage online. Shared on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), the clip has drawn heavy criticism, with many pointing fingers at international students, particularly those from India, for the mess. This was stated in a report by the Economics Times.
However, no concrete evidence has been presented to confirm who is responsible. The incident has ignited discussions about immigration, stereotypes, and community accountability.
What’s in the video?
The video begins with a tranquil, snow-blanketed landscape, which is soon disrupted by heaps of trash scattered across the area. A voice in the background expresses frustration, alleging that “international students” are responsible for the littering, even going as far as to suggest their deportation.
Despite the lack of direct evidence linking the littering to international students, social media users were quick to point fingers, with much of the blame directed at Indian students. This assumption has fueled negative stereotypes and intensified criticism of international student communities in Canada.
Social media reactions
The video has triggered strong responses across social media platforms. Frustrated users accused international students of being at fault, with one commenter stating, “Same everywhere. My neighbours sold their house, now 10 students live there, and it's a mess”
Others drew comparisons to broader issues, with one user remarking, “Surprised? Take one look at Delhi,” implying a parallel between littering in Canada and perceived cleanliness issues in Indian cities.
While the incident continues to generate heated discussions online, it has also raised questions about accountability and how quickly assumptions are made in the absence of evidence.