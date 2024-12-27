“Surprised? Take one look at Delhi”: Indian students blamed for garbage in snowy Canada

A video showcasing trash scattered across a snow-covered area in Canada has gone viral, sparking widespread debate and outrage online. Shared on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), the clip has drawn heavy criticism, with many pointing fingers at international students, particularly those from India, for the mess. This was stated in a report by the Economics Times.

However, no concrete evidence has been presented to confirm who is responsible. The incident has ignited discussions about immigration, stereotypes, and community accountability.



What’s in the video?

The video begins with a tranquil, snow-blanketed landscape, which is soon disrupted by heaps of trash scattered across the area. A voice in the background expresses frustration, alleging that “international students” are responsible for the littering, even going as far as to suggest their deportation.