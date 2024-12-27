State Bank of India announces recruitment for 600 Probationary Officer posts

The State Bank of India (SBI) announced the recruitment notification for Probationary Officer (PO) positions, yesterday, Thursday, December 26, reported Times Now.



Interested candidates can find the official notification on the bank's website, sbi.co.in.



Through this recruitment, SBI will fill a total of 600 PO vacancies, with 586 being regular positions and 14 reserved for backlog vacancies.



Key dates

The application process for SBI PO Recruitment 2024 will begin today, Friday, December 27, 2024, and end on January 16, 2025. Candidates can download their call letters for the preliminary exam starting from the third or fourth week of February 2025. The SBI PO Phase-I online preliminary exam will be held on March 8 and 15, 2025.

Here are some other important dates:

1) SBI PO application begins: December 27, 2024



2) SBI PO application last date: January 16, 2024



3) Payment of application fees/Intimation Charges: January 16, 2025



4) SBI PO preliminary exam date 2025: March 8 and 15, 2025



5) SBI PO Mains exam: April/May 2025



Selection process

The selection process for the PO position will be carried out in three phases:



Phase 1: Preliminary examination

Phase 2: Main examination

Phase 3: Psychometric test, group exercise, and personal interview



Eligibility criteria

Education: To be eligible for the SBI PO position, candidates must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government. Candidates who are in their final year or semester of graduation may also apply provisionally, but they must provide proof of passing the graduation exam by or before April 30, 2025, if shortlisted for the interview.



Age limit: Applicants should be between 21 and 30 years of age as of April 1, 2024. Specifically, candidates must have been born on or after April 2, 1994, and on or before April 1, 2003 (both dates inclusive).



Application fee

For Unreserved / Economically Weaker Section (EWS) / Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates: Rs 750

For Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST) / Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) candidates: No fee



Please note that the application fee is non-refundable under any circumstances, and it will not be carried forward for future exams or selections.



Steps to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI.

Step 2: Click on the 'Apply Online' link and register for the exam by providing the necessary details.

Step 3: Complete the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 4: Pay the application fee based on your category.

Step 5: Double-check all details and submit the application form for SBI PO 2024.

Step 6: Take a printout of the application for future reference.



For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official SBI website.