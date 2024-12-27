RG Kar case: Doctors urge Bengal gov't for clearance to expedite CBI probe

Agitating doctors, yesterday, Thursday, December 26, marched to the West Bengal secretariat, demanding a meeting with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant to press for the issuance of a "no-objection certificate" that would facilitate the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital case. This was stated in a report by PTI.



A group of doctors also visited the CBI office at the CGO Complex, urging officers to expedite their probe into the incident



"The chief secretary did not meet us. We went to meet him and submit our demand that the state government issues a clearance so that the CBI could complete its investigation in the financial irregularity case of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital," said one of the agitating doctors.



The controversy surrounding the institution deepened after police recovered the body of a woman doctor inside RG Kar Hospital on August 9. The case, which sparked outrage across the medical community, led to the CBI filing a chargesheet against Sanjay Roy, the prime accused, for the rape and murder of the on-duty doctor.



The protesting doctors emphasised that the state’s delay in granting clearance is stalling the CBI’s efforts to bring closure to the case. They vowed to continue their agitation until their demands are met, underlining the importance of a swift and thorough investigation to ensure justice for the victim.