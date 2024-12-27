PDP youth leader criticises land acquisition for new NIT campus in Pulwama

Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, a prominent youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Pulwama, has expressed strong objections to the acquisition of 5,000 kanals of land for the construction of a new campus for the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Pulwama, as stated in a report by The Greater Kashmir.

He has warned that the project will face significant resistance unless fair compensation and job assurances for the local population are provided.



In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Para stated, “Pulwama welcomes the establishment of an NIT, but seizing 5000 kanals of land is unacceptable. Without fair compensation and guaranteed jobs for locals, this project will face strong resistance.”



The Deputy Commissioner’s office in Pulwama has recently begun the process of transferring 4,834 kanals and 19 marlas of state land for the proposed NIT campus in the Hazratbal area of south Kashmir. To facilitate this, a team has been formed to expedite the necessary revenue documentation for the land transfer.



The team consists of officers from several tehsils, including Naib Tehsildars from Newa and Kakapora, along with revenue staff from Trich, Parigam, Patalbagh, Kangan, and Newa. They have been directed to report to the office of the Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Pulwama, to commence their work.

The Deputy Commissioner’s office has also instructed the Tehsildars of Pulwama, Pampore, Kakapora, and Rajpora to take necessary actions as part of the land transfer process.