NTA issues UGC-NET certificates for June 2024 session. Here's how can download it

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) certificate for the June session of 2024, reported Times Now on Friday, December 27.



Candidates who appeared for the exam held between August 21 and September 4 can now check and download their certificates by following these steps:



Step 1: Visit the official UGC-NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.



Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for the UGC-NET June 2024 certificate.



Step 3: Enter the required login details.



Step 4: After logging in, the certificate will appear on the screen.



Step 5: Review the certificate and download it.



Step 6: Take a printout of the certificate for future reference.



For any issues, candidates can contact NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in or ecertificate@nta.ac.in.



UGC-NET December session: Exam city slip released

The NTA has also released the exam city slip for the upcoming UGC-NET December 2024 session, scheduled to take place from January 3 to January 16, 2025. The exam will be conducted in computer-based mode across two shifts:



First shift: 9.00 am to 12.00 pm

Second shift: 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm



Candidates can now access their exam city slip and make travel arrangements accordingly. The admit cards for the exams will be released shortly on the official website.



NOTE: Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card to the exam hall. Failure to do so will result in disqualification from appearing for the exam.



For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.