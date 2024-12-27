NEET-PG Counselling 2024: Torn between AIQ and state seats, candidates and experts urge for systemic reforms

The normalisation controversy

The NEET-PG 2024 process was plagued by repeated timeline changes, including a last-minute postponement just 12 hours before the scheduled exam, with officials unable to provide a clear rescheduled date. Aspirants were eventually informed that the exam would be conducted on August 11, 2024. However, this announcement came with another unprecedented change: The introduction of two exam shifts.

Introducing a second shift meant the authorities had to implement a normalisation process to ensure fairness across sessions. However, this process — and the poor communication around it — led to widespread complaints.

As Akash Soni, a National Executive Member of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) and a NEET-PG aspirant, puts it, “Even now, they refuse to be transparent about their methods.”

Rakesh Jain, Founder of NEET Navigator, a platform that supports aspirants through the NEET process, elaborated on the impact of this opacity, emphasising how it eroded trust.

“Many aspirants don’t even fully understand the difference between percentage and percentile. Yet, NBE did nothing to explain the normalisation process clearly.”

Adding to the confusion, aspirants reported discrepancies in rank lists. Soni noted how “a person ranked higher on the national merit list suddenly appeared lower on the state merit list,” a misstep that sparked legal challenges in multiple high courts.

“The Madhya Pradesh High Court even ruled against the NBE, highlighting how such errors undermined the integrity of the process,” he added.

Normalisation, a standard practice in multi-shift exams, is meant to ensure comparability across sessions. However, without transparency, its implementation here appeared arbitrary, further alienating aspirants.

The controversy had a domino effect on the counselling process. Discrepancies in rank lists disrupted aspirants’ ability to make informed decisions about their preferences, both at the All India Quota (AIQ) and state levels.

As a result, counselling rounds were plagued by confusion, with candidates struggling to reconcile their scores with their placement in merit lists.