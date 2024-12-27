IITs boost placement support with 'Call a Friend' programme. What is it about?

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are currently experiencing their peak season — the placement period!



According to a recent report by The Print, the placement season for 2024-25 has proven to be highly favourable for students, with better placements than in previous years.



There has been an increase in international job offers and a greater presence of public sector undertakings (PSUs), as confirmed by officials from at least six IITs.



At IIT Kharagpur, the highest offer to date stands at an impressive Rs 2.14 crore, while at IIT BHU (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi, the top offer is Rs 1.65 crore.



In the midst of the intense activity surrounding the placement season, IITs are taking proactive steps to support their students by introducing additional resources.



One such initiative is the 'Call a Friend' programme, designed to assist students during the placement process, reported The Mint.



This programme allows final-year students who are preparing for placements at various companies to connect with alumni and fellow peers for guidance and support. Through this initiative, students can access valuable advice, and insights, helping them navigate the challenges of securing the best job offers.



The placement season at IITs typically runs from December to May, with the final data on placements and salary packages being published in May, once the recruitment cycle has concluded.