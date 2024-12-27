Enquiry against 2 Kodambakkam school teachers for caste discrimination against Class X student

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has initiated enquiry against two teachers who were working at Pathippaga Chemmal K Ganapathy Government Higher Secondary School in Kodambakkam for allegedly discriminating against a Class X boy on the basis of caste.

The boy said in a video that he played the 'parai' while participating in the arts and culture competition held in the school. Since then, his Math teacher and Physical Education teacher have been discriminating against him, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"The teachers told me that I should work along with my father who is working in a crematorium. They also frequently check my bag and make me remove my shirt before sitting down. They also often send me out of the class," said the student.

"Even if the headmaster intervenes and asks me to go to the class and study since examinations are approaching, they would again send me out after some time," he added.

PN Kubendran, Founder and General Secretary of Tamil Nadu Thani Dravidar Peravai and a social activist, submitted a complaint against the teachers to the school education department and Commissions for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the state and centre.

He said that he was not happy with the inquiry conducted by the school education department.

"The Physical Education teacher even threatened the school's headmaster when I had gone to the school to inquire why the boy is discriminated against on the basis of caste. They have also used the student's caste name to abuse him. The issue should be inquired thoroughly and action should be taken against the teachers," he said., according to the The New Indian Express report.

Meanwhile, sources in the department said that the boy is firm in his statement that the teachers indeed discriminated against him. Action will be taken based on further enquiry, they said.