XAT 2025 admit card FINALLY released: Follow these steps to check them

XLRI - Xavier School of Management released the XAT 2025 Admit Card, today, Thursday, December 26. Aspirants preparing to appear for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 can now download their hall tickets from the official website at http://xatonline.in. This was stated in a report by the Times of India.



The XAT 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, January 5, 2025, across multiple cities nationwide. This year, the examination has expanded its reach by adding 34 new test cities to the existing list, ensuring wider accessibility for candidates.



The examination will be divided into two parts: Part I and Part II. Part I will feature three sections:

- Verbal ability and logical reasoning (VA & LR): 26 questions

- Decision Making (DM): 21 questions

- Quantitative aptitude and data interpretation (QA & DI): 28 questions



Part II will consist of General Knowledge (GK) questions.



Steps to download XAT 2025 admit card Candidates can download their admit cards by following these steps: 1. Visit the official website of XAT at http://xatonline.in.

2. Click on the link for "Download XAT Admit Card 2025" on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials (XAT ID and Password) and click on "Submit."

4. Your XAT 2025 admit card will appear on the screen.

5. Download and print the admit card for future use. XAT 2025 admit card will contain information such as the candidate's name, date of birth, XAT ID, exam date and time and so on.



For more details and updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website.